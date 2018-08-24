The Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival Returns In September
The 23rd annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival at San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square on Saturday, September 8th and Sunday, September 9th.
The festival runs 12 PM - 5 PM each day and features chocolate tastings, gourmet desserts, culinary classes, and the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge.
Related: Berkeley Spot Makes List Of "Best Hot Dogs In America"
There are multiple ticket packages like Chocolate Tasting Ticket (good for 15 tasting samples) for $30 online ($35 at the door), Chocolate Lounge Ticket (12 tasting samples in the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge, and 15 tasting samples from the sampling vendors ) for $55 online ($60 at the door ), and Cacao Lovers Four Pack (good for four Chocolate Tasting Tickets ) for $105 online ($120 at the door ).
Saturday, September 8:
- 12:30 PM - Kelsey Witherow - Founder of DOUGHP
- 1:30 PM - Steve Genzoli presents Ghirardelli Chocolate School
- 2:30 PM - Chiyo Honde - Pastry Chef at Madcap
- 4:00 PM – Kim Conroy – Pastry Chef at Lazy Bear
Sunday, September 9:
- 12:30 PM – Elisha Smiley – Executive Pasty Chef at Delfina Restaurant Group
- 1:30 PM - Steve Genzoli presents Ghirardelli Chocolate School
- 2:30 PM – Janina O’Leary – Corporate Pastry Chef at Spruce/Bacchus Management Group
- 4:00 PM – Michael Brown – Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
Tickets are on sale now at EventBrite.com.