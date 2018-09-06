Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Brie Larson presents during the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA TODAY NETWORK

Brie Larson (Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC via USA Today Network)

Get An Official First Look at Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel'

September 6, 2018
On Wednesday afternoon, Entertainment Weekly revealed the first official photos of actress Brie Larson as 'Captain Marvel.' 

For the September 14 issue of EW, the Academy Award-winner sports the 'Captain Marvel' red, blue and gold motif, in-line with the comic book persona. Most leaked photos show her in the same outfit, but in green, speculating CGI work.

Principal photography for Marvel Studios' 21st feature film wrapped up in July with a release set for a month before Avengers 4, a conclusion of sorts for Avengers: Infinity War

See the Entertainment Weekly cover, here:

Captain Marvel arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019.

