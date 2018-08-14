German Company Makes Coffee Cups From Used Coffee Grounds

A German company is recycling leftover coffee grounds and making them into reusable coffee cups, according to Mashable.

Watch Mashable's Video:



These reusable cups are made from leftover coffee pic.twitter.com/Qq8ja7NuxU — Mashable (@mashable) August 13, 2018

Kaffeeform collects old coffee grounds from shops all over Berlin, dries them out and then combines them with natural glues. The end result creates dishwasher-safe products designed to can be reused and reduce waste from disposable cups.

The company says the cups can last for years and will take them to be recycled. Otherwise, their products can be discarded worry-free as they are biodegradable.

