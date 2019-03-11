In this Feb. 10, 2000, file photo, Freeda Foreman stands in The Regent Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, following a press conference announcing her professional boxing debut.

(Photo credit: (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

George Foreman's 42-Year-Old Daughter Dies In Texas

March 11, 2019
HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself, has died at a suburban Houston home. She was 42. The Harris County sheriff's office said Monday that emergency crews found her Friday.

The sheriff's office says its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were that her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner's office will make the final determination.

In this June 16, 2000, file photo, Freeda Foreman works out in a gym in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)
(Photo credit: AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

Foreman tweeted Sunday night: "First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She's With her maker now." He said when she told him she wanted to box he told her to get a degree first, and she did.

Freeda Foreman fought briefly and was 5-1. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

 

