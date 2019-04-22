‘Game of Thrones’ Highest Paid Cast Members Revealed

House of Lannister rules on and off the screen.

3 out of the 5 highest paid actors on Game of Thrones are Lannister's.

Lena Headey (Cersei), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldou (Jaime) all make $500,000 per episode.

Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) also make $500,000 per episode.

Then the salaries drop. Both Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisi Williams (Arya Stark) get paid $175,000 per episode.

In a recent interview, Sophie Turner said that she had no problem with the pay disparity. She said that Kit Harrington had a bigger storyline than she did and that he did approximately 70 night shoots in the last series. She didn't have that many. She said, you know what...keep that money.

Both Turner and Williams are estimated to be worth $6 million each.