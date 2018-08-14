'Game of Thrones' Creator George R. R. Martin To Speak at Fox Theatre In Redwood City

In a rare Bay Area appearance, creator and executive producer of HBO's Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin will be at the Fox Theatre in Redwood on Tuesday for a special discussion with science fiction and fantasy artist John Picacio.

According to the Mercury News, Martin and Picacio's conversation will revolve around "literature, art, and life," followed by a Q&A session where, more than likely, the topic of the HBO series coming to an end may come up.

Martin will have a limited number of book pre-signed for purchase at the event. Tickets run from $59 - $279 with proceeds going to the nonprofit Locus Science Fiction Foundation.

At the Television Critics Association Press Tour in late July, HBO's President Casey Bloys narrowed down the the release date for the final season of Game of Thrones to early 2019.

