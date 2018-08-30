Fresh or Frozen? Why You May Want To Ditch The Fish Regardless

Did you know that farmed salmon shares more traits with junk food than with health food? Now you do.

"Fresh-caught" salmon, cod, and other fish at your local supermarket may not be as fresh as you think. The majority of what is sold as "fresh-caught" fish and seafood is actually previously frozen, thawed, and sold to you. Studies also show that over 35% of seafood is wasted. So you can help cut that number back by buying frozen seafood, as it lasts longer and isn't thawed in the process getting to your table.

There's also another large misconception that we'd like to clarify, here, as to the origin and types of salmon.

Basically:

"Atlantic Salmon" = Farmed. Bad.

"Alaskan Salmon" = Wild caught. Better.

Chinook, Chum, Coho, Pink, Sockeye, Masu, and Biwa are also all types of salmon that originate from the North Pacific region (Alaska/Asia) and are most importantly, wild. Atlantic salmon is not wild and actually anything but a sustainable fish. The species is endangered in the wild, therefore, any salmon that says "Atlantic" is actually from a mass production farm.

While all types of fish are becoming more and more contaminated due to humans polluting the ocean, truly wild caught fish is still much better for you than any farmed or aqua-cultured fish, as it does not contain nearly the same level of pollutants, disinfectants, or antibiotic residues that were left from the mass farming operations of "Atlantic Salmon." These pollutants, disinfectants, and residues can have a serious effect on your health and even increase your body's own resistance to antibiotics. (Meaning when you take antibiotics to clear up a cold, they will not work as well.)

One of the things you can do to find sustainable and actual fresh-caught seafood is by using Smart Catch. The company's website says, "Smart Catch is a sustainable seafood program created by chefs for chefs with the purpose of increasing the sustainability of the seafood supply chain."

Find out more here.

