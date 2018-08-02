Free Concerts Coming To San Francisco's Salesforce Park

The brand new Salesforce Park on the roof of the new San Francisco Salesforce Transit Center is hosting a series of free concerts.

Starting August 15th through October 31st, the park will host a concert each Wednesday night at 5 PM.

Here's the concert lineup:

8/15 Charlie Barreda – Latin Jazz

8/22 Omega Live! – Soul

8/29 GG Amos- Blues

9/5 Andre Theirry- Accordion soul

9/12 Aki Kumar- Bollywood Blues

9/19 La Mixta Criolla- Music of Puerto Rico

9/26 The Cottontails- Swing

10/3 Sandor y su Mecanica Cuban Salsa

10/10 Jukebox Charlies Rock a Billy

10/17 Kenya B- R&B

10/24 Kurt Ribak- Jazz

10/31 Stompy Jones – Jump Swing

The park is located atop the new Salesforce Transit Center at 1st and Minna and can be accessed by following the signage to the "Central Plaza". You'll need to take elevators, or escalators up to the park until the gondola system is ready.