'Forrest Gump' Returning To Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Get ready to party like it's 1994 again this summer as Forrest Gump returns to the big screen in celebration of the Oscar-winning movie's 25th anniversary.

Six hundred participating theaters across the country will host two showings of the Tom Hanks classic film each on June 23 and 25.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, Hanks' Saving Private Ryan will also return to the screen on June 2 and 5.

Tom Lucas, Vice President of Studio Relations at Fathom Events, who have put together these events, says, "These two films not only demonstrate why Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood history, they are both among the most acclaimed and most popular movies of the 1990s."