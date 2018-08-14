NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8

Is Former 'Journey' Frontman Steve Perry Teasing New Music?

August 14, 2018
Singer Steve Perry took to social media on Monday and teased a cryptic video that scripted the words "I Know It's Been A Long Time Comin'"

The former Journey frontman posted this same message on his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts as well as his website, steveperry.com.

According to Billboard, if the 69 year-old rocker has new music coming out, it would the first time since releaseing his album For the Love of Strange Medicine back in 1994.

Otherwise, we haven't seen since he reunited with his bandmates as they were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. Prior to that, he frequented many of the San Francisco Giants' home games during the team's World Series winning years. In 2010 during the second game of the World Series, Perry was seen singing "Lights" along with Giants and Journey fans. While in 2014, Perry was seen at AT&T Park singing to Journey's biggest hit "Don't Stop Believin.'"

For sure, bandmate Neal Schon is looking to have coffee with Perry...

 

