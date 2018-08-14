Is Former 'Journey' Frontman Steve Perry Teasing New Music?

Singer Steve Perry took to social media on Monday and teased a cryptic video that scripted the words "I Know It's Been A Long Time Comin'"

The former Journey frontman posted this same message on his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts as well as his website, steveperry.com.

According to Billboard, if the 69 year-old rocker has new music coming out, it would the first time since releaseing his album For the Love of Strange Medicine back in 1994.

Otherwise, we haven't seen since he reunited with his bandmates as they were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. Prior to that, he frequented many of the San Francisco Giants' home games during the team's World Series winning years. In 2010 during the second game of the World Series, Perry was seen singing "Lights" along with Giants and Journey fans. While in 2014, Perry was seen at AT&T Park singing to Journey's biggest hit "Don't Stop Believin.'"

