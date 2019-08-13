In this April 24, 2019 file photo Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT LeRoy" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Former Disney Kid Bella Thorne Directs Film For Pornhub

August 13, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site's Visionaries Director's Series with "Her & Him," also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and "transcends time and space."

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up." She co-starred in the film "The DUFF."
 

Tags: 
Bella Thorne
Pornhub
Directorial Debut
Director
Her & Him
Odenburg Film Festival
Visionaries Director's Series
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report