14 June 2010- Los Angeles, CA - Retired Hall of Fame NFL player Joe Montana speaks about EA Sport's football video game "Madden NFL 11" during the Electronic Arts E3 2010 Press Conference held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo Credi

(Photo credit: Krista Kennell/EA/Sipa Press)

Football Legend Joe Montana Looking To Score With Marijuana

January 24, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco 49er legend Joe Montana is looking to hit pay dirt in the legal marijuana industry.

San Jose, California-based Caliva announced Thursday that the Hall of Fame quarterback's venture capital firm was taking part in a $75 million investment in the company. It didn't disclose Montana's portion of the investment.

Caliva operates a farm and two retail stores in Northern California and distributes its branded products in roughly two dozen other retail outlets in the state.

The 62-year-old said in a statement that he was investing in marijuana in part to combat opioid addiction. Some doctors recommend marijuana to treat opioid addiction.

Former Yahoo! Inc. chief executive officer Carol Bartz also took part in the investment and will join the company's board of directors.
 

