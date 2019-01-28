First Look at Margot Robbie Back as Harley Quinn in New 'Birds of Prey' Teaser

We get our very first look at the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) movie, featuring Margot Robbie making her return as sexy but hugely dangerous Harley Quinn.

The 20-second teaser released by Warner Bros. on Monday gives a quick glimpse at some of the DC characters featured in the film including Mary Elizabeth Winstead as The Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask.

Watch the teaser to Birds of Prey, here...

Robbie took to Instagram and posted a photo of her as Harley Quinn with the caption "Miss me? --HQ"

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to hit theaters February 7, 2020.

