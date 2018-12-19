Filmmaker Ron Howard Developing Film On The Northern California Camp Fire

Ron Howard won the 'Best Picture' Academy Award for A Beautiful Mind in 2002. Now, the multi-award winning filmmaker is set to make a documentary on the Camp Fire in Butte County.

Over the weekend, Howard was in the region filming what he can of the damage left by the firestorm. Howard has a strong connection to the area, though he admits it's been some time since he's been up there.

"My mother in-law lived in Paradise 20 years ago for about five years and I have relatives in Redding," Howard tells the Mercury News. "So I have been to the area quite a bit but haven’t been in Paradise for many years."

The idea to make a documentary about the wildfires was thanks in part to an associate producer at Imagine Entertainment who said to Howard "Wouldn't this be a great story for our documentary group?"

"What's it going to be like for Paradise in the next year? What's rebuilding Paradise look like?" he adds.

"So, right now we don’t have an official title, but right now I am calling it ‘Believe in Paradise'." Howard adds. Imagine Entertainment documentary group is funding the film.

In an Instagram post, Howard wrote "the devastation of the #Campfire in #Paradise Calif and surrounding area was shocking to witness. My heart goes out to all who experienced this loss. And my respect for the heroes who saved so many and the survivors who are coping with the aftermath with such strength and dignity is immense. #ParadiseStrong"

A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Dec 19, 2018 at 6:35am PST

Previously, Howard has directed documentaries on The Beatles, Hip Hop artist Jay-Z and the Emmy-nominated Breakthrough, a film on cutting-edge scientists working to better life on Earth. Currently, Howard is finishing up Pavarotti, a look at the life of opera icon Luciano Pavarotti.

Howard recently tweeted on Monday on the passing of long-time friend Penny Marshall. "I was lucky to have known & worked with her."

At last reports, the Camp Fire killed 88 people and burned well over 153,000 acres in November.

