Filipino Food Celebrated at The Bay Area Lumpia Festival
January 28, 2019
National Lumpia Day is on March 16th and if you want to celebrate with all the lumpia and Filipino food you can handle, San Francisco has a festival for you.
The Bay Area Lumpia Festival at Pier 29 promises the best lumpia and Filipino cuisine from local restaurants, bottomless wine and sangria, entertainment and a coveted lumpia eating contest.
The event runs from 12:00 pm through 5:00 pm and is open to all ages.
Tickets are available at NationalLumpiaDay.com and for more information on the event, head over to their Facebook page.