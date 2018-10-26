Draymond Green and Josh Duhamel (Photo credit: Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports/ISO/SIPA USA)

Fergie's Ex-Hubs Josh Duhamel Wants Draymond Green To Apologize

October 26, 2018
When Fergie sang her special style of "The Star Spangled Banner" back in February during the NBA All Star Game, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green was seen on camera giving a little snicker.

It's not certain if he was poking fun at the former Black Eyed Peas singer or if someone made him laugh at something else. But Fergie's ex-husband Josh Duhamel didn't seem all that amused by it.

In a recent interview on Fair Game with Kristine Leahy, the Transformers action star made his feelings known in support of his ex-wife.

"Just because he knew the camera was on him and he snickered about it," Duhamel said. "I just thought that if he would have been a real man he would have at least called her and said 'Listen, I'm sorry that I caused all this'."

Watch Josh Duhamel's Interview, here...

Watch Fergie Sing The National Anthem at the NBA All Star Game 2018:

 
