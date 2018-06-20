Facebook Campaign To Help Separated Families Goes Viral

MENLO PARK (KCBS Radio) - The amount collected by the Facebook fundraising campaign to assist immigrant families who have been separated has now soared to over $10 million.

That's more than twice as much as had been donated by this time on Tuesday.

The fundraiser was launched this past Saturday by a Silicon Valley couple disturbed by the pictures and audio of immigrant children being separated from their parents. Charlotte and Dave Willner are both former Facebook employees. They now work for Pinterest and AirBnb.

Their original goal was to raise $15,000 - enough to post bond for one immigrant parent.

But then their post went viral.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg are reportedly both among the 250,000 plus people who've donated.

The money is being sent to a non profit legal defense fund in Texas.