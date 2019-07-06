Expectations Run High As Marvel Returns To San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is currently on a marketing high as Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and the recently released Spider-man: Far From Home is not only on the top of most people’s minds but blown box office expectations. The Disney owned production studio plans to bring in a strong presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Last year, Marvel was surprisingly absent along with Star Wars and Game of Thrones. This year, with the upcoming Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix releasing in October, DC will not occupy time and space at Hall H. They will, however, position themselves next to their affiliated motion picture studio Warner Bros., a departure from their previous location close to Marvel.

Marvel, on the other hand, is expected to make some announcements at Hall H regarding the next phase of movies which includes Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson, The Eternals starring Angelina Jolie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with returning director, James Gunn and the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Also as a possible discussion, Disney+ and the limited Marvel Studio series like Falcon and Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

The 4-day pop culture extravaganza, San Diego Comic-Con begins on Thursday, July 18 and concludes on Sunday, July 21.