HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 20: Actor Rip Torn attends the film premiere of "Yours, Mine & Ours" at the Cinerama Dome on November 20, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Emmy-Winning Actor Rip Torn Has Died at The Age of 88

July 9, 2019
LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.

Publicist Rick Miramontez says Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.

Torn was a free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor who won an Emmy late in his career for his comedy turn on TV's "The Larry Sanders Show."

Torn made his film debut in 1957 as a former prisoner of war who breaks down at a court-martial in "Time Limit." Other film credits included "Sweet Bird of Youth," ''Critics Choice" and "The Cincinnati Kid."

His career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life.
 

