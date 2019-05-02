Emilia Clarke Recalls Her 'Embarrassment' Meeting Beyoncé For The First Time

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was Jimmy Kimmel's guest Wednesday night, when she revealed how much she was embarrassed to meet Beyoncé for the first time.

She described meeting the mega-artist during the Oscars afterparty when Beyoncé and Jay-Z approached her to express their own fandom to her character Daenerys Targaryen. "She voluntarily came up to me, open-faced," Clarke said. "I just messed it up. She was clearly a fan and I ruined it."

Completely dumbfounded, Clarke couldn't utter a 'hello' but instead made a "noise" and joked with Kimmel that Beyoncé lost all GoT fandom.

Jay-Z, on the otherhand simpy greeted Clarke with a quick "Sup".

