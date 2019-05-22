Elote - The 'Corniest Festival' Is Coming To San Francisco In June

It's touted as the "corniest festival," ELOTE is coming to SoMa StrEat Food Park this summer.

The two-day food festival dedicated to Mexican grilled corn will be at 428 11th Street in San Francisco on Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd and features over ten of the best elote vendors in the Bay. From boiled, grilled, topped and stuffed, the Elote Festival features every kind of elote you can think of.

According to SoMa StrEat's website, you can "sink your teeth into classics like flame-kissed corn on the cob, roasted to perfection, slathered in butter, mayo, queso, and chile or toss back a cupful of sweet elote with chile and limón. Then try trendy new twists like elote lumpia, elote-topped and stuffed corn dogs, elote tots, elote paletas, and more!"

They will also serve up some of the best all-you-can-drink craft beer, live music and even the doggos are welcome as well.

Tickets are $5 General Admission or $36 All-You-Can-Drink-Craft Beer (Includes General Admission) and are available now at eventbrite.com. Children 10-years-old and under are free.

More updates to come via their Facebook events page.

