Ellen DeGeneres Returns To Stand-Up with a Stop In San Francisco

Ellen DeGeneres will return to stand-up comedy in San Francisco and Seattle during her first tour in 15 years.

It's been a decade and a half since daytime show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres hit the stand-up circuit, but with a very limited 8-show run this summer, she'll take the stage once again.

San Francisco, San Diego, and Seattle are the three cities that will host the comedian in August. She'll perform three nights at the Davies Symphony Hall, August 15-17, while in the Bay Area.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been on television since 2003, infusing her goofy, family-friendly sense of humor into celebrity interviews, taped sketch comedy segments, and audience dance-offs. Since it began airing on NBC, the show has won an incredible 59 daytime Emmy awards.

Tickets for DeGeneres' three shows will go on pre-sale June 19th. Fans will need to register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan status — a program designed to deter purchases by bots — in order to purchase these tickets before they go on sale to the general public on June 22.