In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Claire Danes attends the "Homeland" FYC Event at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Eighth and Final 'Homeland' Season To Debut February 2020

August 2, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Showtime says the eighth and final season of "Homeland" will debut in early 2020.

The channel said on Friday that production on the acclaimed drama's last 12 episodes is underway.

Former CIA agent Carrie struggled last season to uncover an international conspiracy to harm America's democratic institutions.

The final season will open with Carrie, played by Claire Danes, recovering physically and mentally from her imprisonment in a Russian gulag. She's enlisted to help co-star Mandy Patinkin's Saul in a bid for peace in Afghanistan.

Other cast members include Beau Bridges, Maury Sterling and Linus Roache.

Showtime says the final season of "Homeland" will begin Feb. 9.
 

Tags: 
Showtime
Homeland
Season 8
final season
Claire Danes
Mandy Patinkin
Beau Bridges
Maury Sterling
Linus Roache