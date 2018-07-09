Dwight Clark Ashes Spread Near 'The Catch' Goal Post

The ashes of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark have been laid to rest next to the same goal post where he made the play memorialized as "The Catch."

Former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci, tweeted Saturday and posted a video showing Clark's grave on former team owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.'s ranch in Montana.



The 'Catch' happened during the 1982 NFC Championship game at Candlestick Park - where Clark leapt to catch the ball in the final seconds to secure the 49ers' 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Niners went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later. Sports Illustrated ranked "The Catch" as the 33rd greatest moment in sports history.

Clark died in June after a battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.