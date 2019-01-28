LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 18: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson accepts the "Favorite Premium Actor" award on the People's Choice Awards 2017 at the Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

(Photo credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Dwayne Johnson Shares Photos From Upcoming 'Fast & Furious' Spin-off

January 28, 2019
In the upcoming spin-off to the Fast & Furious franchise, Dwayne Johnson returns as Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and this time, it looks like he's bringing his family.

The Hayward-born Johnson posted two behind-the-scenes photos from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on Instagram. One showing Johnson and a group of warriors protecting sacred Samoan ground and the second shows Hobb's and his brothers, played by Josh Mauga, Cliff Curtis, Roman Reigns and John Tui. The photo is captioned "In Samoa ---- we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga."

The film follows Hobb's and assassin Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, with Johnson producing the film. Co-starring with Johnson and Statham, Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Idris Elba (Avengers: Infinity War) and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hits theaters on August 2nd.
 

