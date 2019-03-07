Disneyland Resort Announces Opening Date For 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

Bring on John Williams' Star Wars theme song, Disney Resorts has announced the opening dates for the highly anticipated opening for 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'.

Starting May 31, 2019, doors to 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opens to all Disneyland visitors. Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, 'Galaxy's Edge' opens on August 29th.

Video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Open May 31 at Disneyland Resort, Aug. 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

So, mark your calendars and keep in mind capacity is very limited due to the popularity of the attraction.