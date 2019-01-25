Disneyland Makes Preparations To Welcome Guests To 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge'

Work on the highly anticipated expansion of Disneyland's newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is not the only massive undertaking happening at the Anaheim resort. Preparations are already underway to ease the impending crowd situation.

Since Disneyland’s opening day, back in 1955, massive crowds filled the park with fans from all parts of the Earth. With the highly anticipated expansion of the park to include the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, officials have kicked into high gear to implement new ways to keep and increase park visitors.

The Mercury News reports Project Stardust (a mash-up of 'Star Wars' and Pixie Dust) "takes a park-wide look at operations, infrastructure and crowd management with an eye toward improving efficiency, traffic flow and access." The project began over two years ago with easing congestion once Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens to the public this summer.

Already, the team has relieved "pedestrian pinch points" by expanded walkways, trimmed evergreen, maintain organization of strollers and maximized capacities levels at ride queue all over the Anaheim theme park.

In addition, the annual price increase at the Disneyland Resort will eventually help even out crowds.

No exact date has been released of the opening for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge but has narrowed it down to June 2019.