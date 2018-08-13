Disney Unveils First Look at New Live-Action 'Mulan' Actress

In the latest live-action adaptation of a Walt Disney animated film, the newest 'Disney Princess' to come to life is Mulan and we have been given a first look.

Disney took to social media to introduce Liu Yifei in full costume. The caption read "Production has begun on live-action #Mulan!"



According to The Hollywood Reporter, casting the film brought in close to 1,000 candidates from 5 continents for the lead role with finally ending with Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu).

Joining Yifei in the cast includes Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as 'Commander Tung', Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story) as 'Bori Khan', Rosalind Chao (The Joy Luck Club), Cheng Pei-Pei (Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li), Gong Li (Geisha) and Jet Li (Romeo Must Die) as 'The Emperor'. Filmmaker Niki Caro, best known for The Zookeeper’s Wife will direct.

The original 1998 animated film earned Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and feature the voice talents of Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Mulan, comedian Eddie Murphy (The Nutty Professor), Harvey Fierstein (Mrs. Doubtfire), BD Wong (Jurassic World) and the late Pat Morita (Karate Kid) and Miguel Ferrer (Crossing Jordan). Another iteration of the character Mulan starred Jamie Chung in the hit ABC television series Once Upon a Time.

The live-action film version of Mulan is set arrive in theaters March 27, 2020.