Disney Is Making a Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch' Movie

A live-action version of Disney's Lilo & Stitch is getting the green light, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Producers Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich and screenwriter Mike Van Waes are said to be working on a CG/Live hybrid treatment for the animated Walt Disney hit. Lin and Eirich are currently working on the live version of Disney's Aladdin starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and directed by Guy Ritchie.

The film centers on a destructive alien named 'Stitch' who landed on Earth after being pursued by an intergalactic federation. Stitch lands in Hawaii and befriends a human girl named 'Lilo' who teaches him the value of "ohana" or family.

Voice talents included Tia Carrere, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers, Kevin McDonald, Ving Rhames, Jason Scott Lee, Kevin Michael Richardson and features the music of Academy award-winning composer Alan Menken.

It is not known whether the new film is set for theatrical release or part of Disney's developing streaming service, launching in 2019.