'Diff'rent Strokes' Todd Bridges Sucker Punched In Neighbor Dispute

TMZ is reporting that Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges got slugged in a dispute involving his neighbor.

It all reportedly went down when Bridges' wheel-chair bound neighbor asked him for assistance in evicting a woman who had been living at his house.

Todd and the woman's boyfriend quickly got into an argument ... then Todd got sucker-punched.

Todd told TMZ, "No one likes to be sucker punched, but I am glad that I was there to help my neighbor, who was faced with a potentially dangerous situation."

Bridges added, "Much rather it was me, and not my neighbor."