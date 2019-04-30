Did The Indian Army Find An Abominable Snowman?

The Indian Army is getting dragged online after tweeting a pic of what looks like big footprints to its 6 million followers claiming they are the footprints of an abominable snowman.

The army claims it found the Yeti footprints at the base of a camp in the Himalayan mountains. The decision to post the pic wasn't a quick one; it had been taken earlier this month. The army decided to post it after, according to them, matching it to theories of the south Asian mythological beast.

Twitter responded with Photoshopped pics of Yetis on the subway, in grocery stores. Many Tweeted that the Indian Army needs to find something better to do with its time.

Say what?



'Yeti' footprints sighted claims Indian Army tweet -- and social media reacts https://t.co/Ua9X4TzaOl — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 30, 2019