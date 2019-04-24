A Destiny's Child Musical Is Said To Be In The Works

In a recent Instagram post by former Destiny's Child manager, Mathew Knowles says he and Je’Caryous Johnson is collaborating on a new musical based on the rise of his all-girl band.

Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical has plans to go on Broadway, London's West End and eventually a world musical tour.



A post shared by Mathew Knowles, Ph.D (@mrmathewknowles) on Apr 23, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

Knowles also penned a statement on his website:

"I want to pull back the curtain," Knowles said. "I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others."

According to Deadline, Beyoncé has not worked with her father since 2011 and seems as if she will not have a say on the storyline. Mathew Knowles will write the story from his perspective.

Knowles says he will premiere the musical sometime next year in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

