Denise Nickerson, Who Played Violet in 'Willy Wonka,' Dies at 62

(1010 WINS) — Denise Nickerson, who is best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' movie died Wednesday night at 62.

Nickerson's son, Josh, and his wife, Jasmine, announced on Facebook that she had died, writing "She's gone."

Nickerson suffered a stroke in June 2018 and her family reported that after complications from pneumonia, she suffered a massive seizure on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday, the family decided to take her off anti-seizure medication and an oxygen pump because "none of it was helping, but making her only more uncomfortable."

"We're telling her it's okay to let go," they wrote. "We are heartbroken and reliving a grief we've lived every single day since she had the stroke over a year ago."

