Delta Reducing How Far You Can Recline Your Seat

Delta Airlines plans on restricting how far you can recline your seat on some of their flights.

They are hoping for a balance for people who need to lean back a little and those who need space to work on the fold-down tray.

Delta is adjusting the recline by a couple of inches.

The airline is only doing the adjustments on their A320 planes. These aircraft are for 1 to 2-hour domestic short haul flights.

Delta is not taking away any legroom to make these changes.