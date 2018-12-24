Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun (Photos credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

(Photos credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Debby Ryan, Twenty One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Are Engaged

December 24, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged.

Both Ryan and Dun announced their engagement on social media Saturday. The 30-year-old Dun proposed to the 25-year-old Ryan in a treehouse in New Zealand. Dun posted a photo of himself proposing on one knee before a shocked Ryan. He called her his "dude for life."

A post shared by jøsh dun (@joshuadun) on

Ryan, star of the Netflix series "Insatiable," said on Twitter that she said yes. Ryan added she "technically said 'no way' twice but I meant yes."

 

Tags: 
Debby Ryan
Insatiable
Netflix
Twenty One Pilots
Josh Dun
Proposal
engagement
New Zealand
social media