Dave Chappelle's Surprise San Francisco Shows Quickly Sell Out

Dave Chappelle is popping up in San Francisco for two surprise, intimate stand-up performances at the Punch Line and tickets were quickly snatched up!

The comedian will play 8:00pm shows on both Wednesday, September 12th and Thursday, September 13th nights.

Chappelle has been known to play sets long into the night, and it should be no surprise his Punch Line shows may repeat that. Similar to his last show with John Mayer at The Fillmore in April 2018, there will be a strict "No Cell Phone" rule.

According to Live Nation, "This is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected."

Chappelle will also appear in Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's upcoming movie, the remake of A Star Is Born, releasing in theaters on October 5.

He will play a character named "Noodles."

