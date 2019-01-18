Dave Chappelle Reveals R. Kelly Is Pissed at Him Over a Skit

Dave Chappelle joined his former Chappelle Show co-host Donnell Rawlings (pictured) at the Chicago Improv Wednesday night and revealed embattled R. Kelly once "bum-rushed" him over a famous parody on the show, TMZ reports.

On stage, Chappelle told Rawlings Kelly and his associates approached him at rapper Common's concert and said he wasn't that "happy" about the "Piss on You" skit. Though Kelly grilled Chappelle pretty hard and luckily, the encounter didn't get physical, the Half Baked comedian took it all in stride.

At the end of the video, Chappelle says he doesn't want to destroy anyone's career, but as a comedian, he feels he needs to call these things out.

In the past year, Chappelle drew criticism over his stance with the #MeToo Movement as depicted on his Netflix comedy specials Equanimity and The Bird Revelation.