Dave Chappelle To Premiere All-New Comedy Special On Netflix

Earlier this year, Dave Chappelle and other comedians rallied to save the iconic Punch Line Comedy Club in San Francisco from closing its Battery Street location. Now he's back with his latest comedy special.

'Sticks & Stones' will premiere on Monday, August 26th and you can watch the trailer above. narrated by Morgan Freeman.

In October the 45-year old comedian will receive the ultra-prestigious Mark Twain Prize for Humor. Previous winners include Eddie Murphy, Ellen DeGeneres, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, & David Letterman.

This marks Chappelle's fifth stand-up special for the streaming service.