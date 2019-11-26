ZooLights Return To The Oakland Zoo For The 2019 Holiday Season

At the Oakland Zoo, the Holiday Season means it's time once again for ZooLights. From December 6 - 23, 26 - 31 and January 1 - 5, 2020, the zoo lights up from 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM every night.

This year's ZooLights experience offers more great views of the Bay Area from illuminated gondolas, the Music In Motion laser light show, the lit up Outback Express Train, a winter wonderland of swirling snowfalls, and Santa will be there each night between December 6 through the 23rd.

Parking is free and adult tickets are $11 or $12 depending on whether or not you're a member. Kids (2-14) are $10, or $11 (non-member) while children under 2 and those over 76 are free.

For more head to Oaklandzoo.org.

