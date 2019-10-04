The "World's Worst" Burger King Has Shut Down On Market Street

October 4, 2019
Dallas
(Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Burger King at Market and Grove Streets in San Francisco, which was known more for drug use, homeless people and the negative aspects of the Civic Center neighborhood has closed for good as of October 1st. This one lasted 32 years while the similarly, controversial McDonald's on Haight Street shuttered in 2018 after 50 years of business.

This particular Burger King location was closed briefly in 2016 for health code violations and had received several this past summer, as well.

It has been described by some as the "worst Burger King in the world" and things reportedly got so bad there recently that the employees just up and left one day.

Yelp reviews noted food being scattered all over the floor and birds flying around inside.

For more information, visit SFist.

 

