San Francisco's Alamo Drafthouse 'Stranger Things' Day Celebration Sells Out

November 6th, 1983 is the date Will Byers disappeared in the first episode of 'Stranger Things' and now the date is celebrated each year as "Stranger Things Day."

This year, fans are expected to pack the Alamo Drafthouse in San Francisco for a sold out showing of the final episode of season 3, 'The Battle of Starcourt' on the big screen. They will be able to enjoy special themed drinks and encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

We're throwing one bitchin' celebration for Stranger Things day with @netflix and you're invited. So throw on your best Scoops Ahoy uniform and grab your tickets now: https://t.co/FCHdrLoze7 pic.twitter.com/w2nWMNZEjd — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) October 30, 2019

Tickets are sold out, but keep checking their website for additional screenings.

