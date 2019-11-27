SantaCon SF Returns For 25th Anniversary In December

November 27, 2019
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Londoners dressed in Santa Claus costumes participate in 'SantaCon', a Santa-themed pub crawl across the capital, on December 12, 2009 in London, England. Similar SantaCon events take place in various cities around the world

(Photo credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

For the 25th year in a row, thousands from around the Bay Area will descend onto Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday, December 7th for the annual Santa Con.

Revelers are expected to meet at the Union Square Christmas Tree at 12noon, that day before heading around the city to different bars.

Last year over 10,000 people attended and the crowd keeps getting bigger. Organizers ask that if you are participating to please bring an unwrapped toy for the San Francisco Fire Department and their toy drive efforts. Last year, over 1,500 toys were donated.

For more info, visit their website www.santacon.info.
 

