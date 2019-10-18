Popular Filipino Food Truck Señor Sisig To Open First Restaurant In SF
The team behind one of the most popular food trucks in the Bay Area, 'Senor Sisig,' are set to bring their Filipino flavors to a permanent location at 990 Valencia Street starting November 7th, according to Eater SF. Known best for their Sisig Burritos, they currently operate five food trucks, but will be able to call this new location... home.
--BREAKING NEWS!--It's been an amazing journey since we opened our first food truck in 2010 and the last several years we have been working night and day to get our first brick and mortar location up and running. We took the challenge of evolving from 6 food trucks to adding a brick and mortar incredibly seriously and spent the time and attention to detail necessary to create a space that speaks to the brand and experience you have helped us build over the past 9 years. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are beyond excited to announce that our restaurant in San Francisco Mission District will be opening on November 7th at 990 Valencia!! Expect a large outdoor patio space, a colorful front parklet, new food specials, beer & wine, custom drinks, Filipino inspired soft serve flavors, and that same family street food vibe that we've been serving up since day one. It's taken us many months to get to this point and we sincerely thank all of you for making this dream a reality for us! Smash the link in the bio for the full @sfchronicle article. #senorsisig
Started in 2010 by Evan Kidera and Gil Payumo, The food trucks have been a staple of the Bay Area food scene for nearly a decade.
At their brick-and-mortar location, Senior Sisig will introduced a "crunchwrap," Nacho-rrones, Ube Horchata Soft Serve Ice Cream, local beers and much more.
Behold: the ube wrapped tosilog burrito -- #senorsisig Lunch: 1️⃣ 300 Pine 11am-2pm 2️⃣ Gasser Garden (176 2nd St.) 11am-2pm 3️⃣ @offthegridsf "Salesforce Transit Center" 11am-2pm 4️⃣ @sanfranciscostate (Hensill Hall) 11am-2:30pm 5️⃣ 701 Valencia 11am-3pm Dinner: 1️⃣ 701 Valencia 4pm-8pm 2️⃣ @offthegridsf "Serramonte" 5pm-9pm
The food trucks will continue to operate as usual, as well.