Popular Filipino Food Truck Señor Sisig To Open First Restaurant In SF

The team behind one of the most popular food trucks in the Bay Area, 'Senor Sisig,' are set to bring their Filipino flavors to a permanent location at 990 Valencia Street starting November 7th, according to Eater SF. Known best for their Sisig Burritos, they currently operate five food trucks, but will be able to call this new location... home.

Started in 2010 by Evan Kidera and Gil Payumo, The food trucks have been a staple of the Bay Area food scene for nearly a decade.

At their brick-and-mortar location, Senior Sisig will introduced a "crunchwrap," Nacho-rrones, Ube Horchata Soft Serve Ice Cream, local beers and much more.

The food trucks will continue to operate as usual, as well.

