New 'Matrix' Sequel Could Film In The Bay Area In 2020

In August, we found out that 'Matrix 4' was officially a go with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles, along with Lana Wachowski returning to write and direct the film.

It may also return to the Bay Area for filming.

2003's 'The Matrix: Reloaded' filmed in The Posey Tube, between Oakland and Alameda and now SFGate is reporting that the film's fourth installment could be filming in San Francisco under the codename 'Project Ice Cream'.

The San Francisco Film Commission has said that a major project with that working title will film in San Francisco starting in February 2020, but it is not yet known where, or when exactly filming will take place. But you go ahead and keep an eye out.

