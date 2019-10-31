Green Day Perform 'Dookie' In Full To Celebrate The Album's 25th Anniversary

Back in 2018, the members of Green Day teased that they'd been rehearsing their classic albums like 'Dookie,' 'Insomniac' & 'Kerplunk' in full.

While we've been hoping for a surprise performance in the Bay Area for those records, a tiny club in Madrid, Spain is where the band has busted out 'Dookie' in full. Celebrating the album's 25th anniversary, fans had a hunch this could happen after Billie Joe Armstrong posted an Instagram story of the 'Dookie' cover and Spain's flag. Now, it has actually happened.

The album features hits like "Basket Case," "Welcome To Paradise," "Longview," "She" and "When I Come Around".

Green Day will release their upcoming album 'Father Of All Mother F*****' in February and will play Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 21, 2020 with Fall Out Boy, Weezer & The Interrupters.

