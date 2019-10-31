Green Day Perform 'Dookie' In Full To Celebrate The Album's 25th Anniversary

October 31, 2019
Dallas
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Howard Stern broadcasts from Los Angeles for the first time in decades at the SiriusXM Pandora state of the art broadcast facilities in Hollywood with special guests Green Day. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Sir

(Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

Back in 2018, the members of Green Day teased that they'd been rehearsing their classic albums like 'Dookie,' 'Insomniac' & 'Kerplunk' in full.

Fun band practice - swipe to see the set list we played today ...—>

A post shared by Tre' Cool (@trecool) on

While we've been hoping for a surprise performance in the Bay Area for those records, a tiny club in Madrid, Spain is where the band has busted out 'Dookie' in full. Celebrating the album's 25th anniversary, fans had a hunch this could happen after Billie Joe Armstrong posted an Instagram story of the 'Dookie' cover and Spain's flag. Now, it has actually happened.

The album features hits like "Basket Case," "Welcome To Paradise," "Longview," "She" and "When I Come Around".

Nos prometieron que HOY tocarían #Dookie enterito en la @salalariviera de #Madrid y ASÍ está siendo. ¡GRACIAS, @greenday ! --

A post shared by RockFM (@rockfm) on

Green Day will release their upcoming album 'Father Of All Mother F*****' in February and will play Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 21, 2020 with Fall Out Boy, Weezer & The Interrupters.
 

Tags: 
Green Day
Dookie
Spain
25th Anniversary
Dallas
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report