San Francisco 'Friends' Pop-Up Experience Expands For "Friendsgiving"
In case you missed it, there's been a 'Friends' Pop-Up Experience in San Francisco since September at the AT&T Store at 1 Powell Street. It's been around to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary and as of this week the experience is expanding in honor of "Friendsgiving," according to DoTheBay.
A new floor is open with recreations of Monica & Rachel's apartment and Central Perk. You can act out and record your favorite scenes from the show and share them with your friends. There is also a studio where you can record your rendition Phoebe's classic "Smelly Cat."
Plus, a mini-Friends museum to go along with the orange couch, fountain and other artifacts from the show that have been around for a few months now.
On Friday, November 22nd there will be a special "Friendsgiving" event with tons of food and a performance from the band who performed the show's theme song "I'll Be There For You," The Rembrandts,
The pop-up currently doesn't have an end date, so go enjoy it.