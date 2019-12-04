Billie Eilish To Play In Cupertino For Apple Music Awards

December 4, 2019
On Monday, Billie Eilish fans in the Bay Area had to register for a chance to attend a special performance this week and now more has been revealed about when and where it's happening.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino starting Wednesday (12/4) at 6:30PM. Fans had until 11:30PM Monday night to register for the opportunity to be randomly selected to attend.

The "Never Before Seen Concert Experience" will celebrate being named as Apple's first Global Artist of the Year. It's the inaugural Apple Music Awards and Eilish also earned awards for Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year.

As fans await to find out if they won their way in, those who don't get in and fans around the world will be able to stream the performance live.

More details on that forthcoming.
 

