Billie Eilish Sells Out Chase Center Show In Matter of Hours
Tickets officially went on sale for Billie Eilish's next Bay Area concert at 12:00 noon Friday and it was only a matter of hours before the April 7, 2020 show at the all-new Chase Center in San Francisco would sell out.
— Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 4, 2019
Don't miss your chance to see @billieeilish at Chase Center on April, 7.
WHERE DO WE GO WORLD TOUR
The 18,000+ capacity arena doesn't have enough seats to fit all of the Billie fans in the Bay, it seems. Ticketmaster says tickets went quickly, but to keep checking back for updates.
Tickets have already hit secondary ticket exchange sites starting at $132.00 for upper-level seats.
