'American Idol' Auditions Coming To San Jose

August 28, 2019
Dallas
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R, Back Row) Executive producer Jennifer Mullin, showrunner/executive producer Trish Kinane, co-executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick (l-r, front row) host Ryan Seacrest, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie o

(Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

'American Idol' is gearing up for another season with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and you can be part of it. None of the actual judges will be on hand, but the first step in the audition process is coming to San Jose to meet with show producers on Friday September 6th.

The auditions will be held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center, located at 408 Almaden Blvd., and you should arrive early for registration. That'll begin no later than 9:00 am. It's worth noting that registering doesn't guarantee you'll get into the audition room, so the earlier you show up the better the chance you'll be heard.

You can also register online in advance here.

To qualify for the show you must be between 15 - 28 years-old as of June 1, 2019 and U.S. citizen.

You can also submit your online audition to be considered for the show no later than 11:59 pm PST on November 11th.
 

Tags: 
American Idol
Auditions
San Jose
Convention Center
Katy Perry
Lionel Richie
Luke Bryan
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report