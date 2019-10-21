49ers Introduce Unlimited Food And Drinks For Season Ticket Holders Starting In 2020

October 21, 2019
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with fans after a win against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have started a season 6-0 for the first time since 1990 and now fans have something else to get hyped over. The team has announced that all season ticket holders will have access to unlimited food & drinks for Levi's Stadium home games starting with the 2020 season.

Season ticket prices will be going up by an average of $20 a ticket, but will include those unlimited sodas, garlic fries, sausages, bottled waters, vegan hot dogs and more concessions available at the stadium. There will only be limits on the amounts of popcorn and candy you can order at a time.

While inclusive menus like this have been adopted for select season ticket holders around the league, the 49ers are the first team to open up this sort of a thing for an entire base of season ticket holders (~60,000 members). For more, head here.

The 49ers look to improve to 7-0 this weekend when they host the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.
 

